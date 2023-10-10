Square Token (SQUA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.22

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Square Token has a market cap of $38,568.65 and $6.22 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.0185171 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $250.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

