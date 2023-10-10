Stanley Morgan Sells 135 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Stock

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:MNP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 51,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 191,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

