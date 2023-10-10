Stanley Morgan Sells 135 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Stock

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MNP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 51,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.99.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
