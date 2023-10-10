Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Startek Stock Performance

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 877,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,333. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Startek by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Startek



StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

