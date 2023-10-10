Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Upgraded at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$73.00. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.14.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.73. The company had a trading volume of 109,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,034. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$39.69 and a twelve month high of C$70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.89.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.2258842 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

