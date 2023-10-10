Steven R. Downing Acquires 1,570,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VOXX International Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of VOXX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $111.93 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
