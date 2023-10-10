Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sells $106,357.90 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,514. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $387.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

