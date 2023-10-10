Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (ALLY, BK, C, CFR, CMA, CMG, EWBC, FBP, HBAN, KEY)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 10th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $28.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $53.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $119.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $44.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $74.00.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $11.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $51.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $142.00 to $141.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $13.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $34.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $32.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.