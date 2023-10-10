Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (ALLY, BK, C, CFR, CMA, CMG, EWBC, FBP, HBAN, KEY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 10th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $28.00.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $53.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $119.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $44.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $74.00.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $11.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $51.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $142.00 to $141.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $13.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $34.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $32.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.