Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $258.20 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $118.73 million and $258.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.22 or 0.05720499 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,099,089 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

