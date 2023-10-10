Symbol Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $116.57 million and $285,250.04 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,261,895,833 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,975,133 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

