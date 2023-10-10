Synthetix 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.37 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00007012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $520.07 million and $15.37 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 325,133,921 coins and its circulating supply is 270,809,868 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

