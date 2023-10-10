Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.51 (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.5118 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Talaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 345,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 375,988.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 849,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 2,370.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 434,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 695.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 385,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.