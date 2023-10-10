Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.51 (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.5118 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Talaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 345,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.17.
Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
See Also
