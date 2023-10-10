Teck Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,042 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the average volume of 8,431 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systrade AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. 1,765,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,301. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

