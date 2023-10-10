Terra Classic Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $329.57 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002480 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,956,329,224 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,729,635,659 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

