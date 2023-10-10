TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $109.68 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00034585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003018 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,016,322 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,971,052 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

