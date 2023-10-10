The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded at Bank of America

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,779. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

