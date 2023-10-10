The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.86. 616,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,436. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

