Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

TBLD opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

