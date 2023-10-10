Threshold Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $181.97 million and $31.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015496 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,097.19 or 1.00113785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01838681 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,659,061.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

