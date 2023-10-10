Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $188.69 million and $29.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,463.26 or 1.00015476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01838681 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,659,061.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.