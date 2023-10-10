Thunder Brawl Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $18,465.69 and $10,914.15 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00009419 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $856.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

