Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.92). Approximately 4,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.98).

Titon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

