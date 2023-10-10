Toncoin Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00007308 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.84 billion and $20.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.44 or 1.00071937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.97012916 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $22,130,792.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

