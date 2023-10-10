TrueFi One Day Volume Reaches $2.49 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $36.35 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

