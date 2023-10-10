UBS Group Begins Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.29.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $866.10. 247,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,327. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $867.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,128 shares of company stock worth $54,882,510. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 172.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

