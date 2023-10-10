UBS Group Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TSE:T traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.66. 1,069,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,964. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.43.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.1862178 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

