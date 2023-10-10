Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 2.8%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 25,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 266,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Ucommune International Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Ucommune International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.55% of Ucommune International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

