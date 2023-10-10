UniBot 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.57 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $53.66 or 0.00196108 BTC on exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $53.66 million and $8.57 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 51.80981565 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $8,104,348.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

