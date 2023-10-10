Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $43.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00015086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00231438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013533 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.12571743 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 819 active market(s) with $65,815,406.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

