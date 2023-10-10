Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.86. 490,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,958. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.77. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

