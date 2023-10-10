Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. 2,494,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

