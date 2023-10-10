Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $189.38. 487,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average is $193.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

