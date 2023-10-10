Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $51,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

