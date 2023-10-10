Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $215.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,968. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

