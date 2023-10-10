Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.79. 2,586,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.22. The stock has a market cap of $304.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

