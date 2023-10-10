Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $138.38. 1,029,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,641. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.