Veritaseum (VERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,837.75

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $2,837.75 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $10.67 or 0.00039338 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

