Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,961.61 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $14,961.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,448.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00231648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.40 or 0.00773827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00558174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00054484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,818,335 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.