Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $479,600.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,666,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,887,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tensile Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,401,600.00.

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,268. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -111.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Vertex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

