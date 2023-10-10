Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.24. 1,163,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,366. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

