Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.95. 1,092,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.