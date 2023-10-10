Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €18.38 ($19.35) and last traded at €18.52 ($19.49). 10,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.66 ($19.64).

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

