WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 1.1% Higher

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €33.00 ($34.74) and last traded at €33.00 ($34.74). 1,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.65 ($34.37).

WashTec Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.91. The stock has a market cap of $441.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

