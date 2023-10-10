Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/10/2023 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/6/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $143.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $202.00.
- 10/3/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/2/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $191.00 to $190.00.
- 9/29/2023 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2023 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/5/2023 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $197.00.
- 8/17/2023 – American Express is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Express Stock Performance
AXP traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $150.98. 1,777,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
