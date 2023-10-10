WEMIX (WEMIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003556 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $310.80 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 975,322,395 coins and its circulating supply is 319,181,146 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 975,280,114.1816301 with 319,136,160.7868608 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.97003414 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,753,388.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

