Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 6985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.12.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

