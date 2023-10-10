White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 55,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 78,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

White Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.74.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

