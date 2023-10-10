Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

WWD traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 255,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. Woodward has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

