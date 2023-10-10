Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 4,925 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) COO James Bozzini sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,011,644.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,193 shares in the company, valued at $27,564,584.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,344. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of -462.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

