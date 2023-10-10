Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sayan Chakraborty Sells 3,944 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $220.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,344. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.28 and a 200-day moving average of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

