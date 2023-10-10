Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $80,278.12 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.772118 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04665516 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $183,332.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

